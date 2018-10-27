WWE Looks At Greatest Women's Title Victories (Videos), Carmella And Other WWE Stars Talk Evolution

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the greatest title victories by women Superstars.

- On Instagram, WWE also counted down the best women championship matches. Starting at number five: Asuka vs. Ember Moon (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III), Trish Stratus vs. Lita (Raw - 2004), Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks (Falls Count Anywhere - Raw - 2016), Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (WrestleMania 32), and at number one, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn).

- In the video below, WWE continued to hype this Sunday's Evolution PPV by speaking with Carmella, Maria Kanellis, and Lacey Evans.

"It is such an exciting time to be a women in the WWE," Carmella said. "All of these first-ever moments and I feel so fortunate to be a part of most of them. But it's an exciting time to show little girls to follow their dreams."