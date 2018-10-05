Triple H Reveals Expected WWE SSD Attendance, WWE Looks At Longest Boo In RAW History, Hidden Gems

- As noted, Elias and Kevin Owens received major heat from the WWE fans in Seattle this past Monday when they mentioned how the city no longer has an NBA team. Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at backlash from fans & players of the former Seattle Supersonics team, which relocated to Oklahoma City a few years back. WWE is calling it the longest boo in RAW history.
- The following Hidden Gems were added to the WWE Network this week:
Legendary Lou
NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz puts his title on the line against the dangerous Wild Bill Longson. (6/17/52)
The Great Gotch
Karl Gotch makes his impact felt on U.S. soil when he teams with Rene Goulet to face The Rugged Russians at Madison Square Garden. (1/31/72)
To Catch a Model
Billy Robinson, accompanied to the ring by WWE Hall of Famer Lord Alfred Hayes, takes on Rick Martel in Canada. (10/18/84)
Oklahoma's Favorite Son
The highly revered Danny Hodge joins forces with wild man Jos LeDuc to battle the dastardly duo of Pak Song and Toru Tanaka. (11/12/74)
Japanese Pride
Before becoming one of Japan's most controversial figures in MMA, Nobuhiko Takada traveled to Canada to face Athol Foley. (8/12/83)
- Triple H has been doing media in Melbourne, Australia to promote tomorrow's WWE Super Show-Down match with The Undertaker. He tweeted the following and included a photo from the Melbourne Cricket Ground, noting that there will be more than 65,000 fans in attendance:
Dropped by the @MCG this afternoon on the way to speak at Bastion Collective in Melbourne. This city is abuzz about #WWESSD. Spoke with @theheraldsun about what it'll feel like with over 65,000 fans in the stadium ... tomorrow night is gonna be LOUD. pic.twitter.com/XsDSfSszQJ— Triple H (@TripleH) October 5, 2018