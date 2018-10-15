WWE Merch With New Rey Mysterio Trademark, Supershow Before Evolution, HHH & Shawn Michaels Video

- WWE released this video of Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels making a surprise appearance at Sunday's WWE NXT UK TV tapings from Plymouth, England.

See Also Spoilers For NXT UK Night One TV Tapings (Plymouth): New Stars Show Up

- The other part of the WWE roster will be busy with a Supershow live event on October 28 while the first-ever all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view is kicking off. The Supershow is scheduled for 5pm on Evolution Sunday, from the US Cellular Center in Asheville, NC. Superstars advertised include Elias, Rusev, Bobby Roode, The Bar, The Revival, Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, The B Team, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Matches advertised for the Supershow are Joe vs. Hardy vs. Nakamura plus The Revival vs. The B Team and Rollins & Ambrose vs. Ziggler & McIntyre. These matches were announced before The B Team dropped the titles to Ziggler & McIntyre.

- As seen below, WWE Shop has released a new "Greatest Mask of All-Time" t-shirt for Rey Mysterio, who will make his return to the company at SmackDown 1000 tomorrow. These new shirts go along with the recent "G.M.O.A.T." trademarks that Rey filed for.