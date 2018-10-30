WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 7 Winners, Live Viewership Up, Next Week's Matches, Standings (Video)

Week 7 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 saw two teams pick up wins - Braun Strowman and Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair and WWE Champion AJ Styles. Monster Eclipse defeated Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox while Fenomenal Flair defeated Rusev and Lana.

Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week's episode peaked at 67,000 viewers. This is up from last week's reported 35,000 viewers but down from the 74,400 live viewers for Week 5.

Next week's MMC episode will feature R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi plus Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James. The finals of the round-robin style tournament will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose.

The updated MMC Season 2 standings read like this:

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 1 loss)

SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (3 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)

Below are photos and videos from this week's MMC episode along with post-show segments: