WWE Mixed Match Challenge Winners From Week 6, Updated Standings, Next Week, More (Videos, Photos)

Week 6 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 saw two teams pick up wins - Finn Balor and Bayley, The Miz and Asuka. Balor and Bayley defeated Natalya and Bobby Roode while Miz and Asuka defeated Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week's episode was reportedly in the 35,000 viewer range, according to a correspondent.

Next week's MMC episode will feature Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox plus Lana and Rusev vs. Charlotte Flair and WWE Champion AJ Styles. The finals of the round-robin style tournament will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose.

The updated MMC Season 2 standings read like this:

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 1 loss)

SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (2 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 2 losses)

Above and below are photos & videos from this week's MMC episode along with post-show segments: