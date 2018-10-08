WWE Names Top 15 SmackDown Superstars, Mandy Rose - Sonya Deville Ride Along Video, Fandango Update

- As noted, tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature former friends Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch in one car plus Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in the other car. Above is a preview clip with Rose and Deville.

- WWE has published a new article naming the top 15 SmackDown Superstars in history to hype the upcoming SmackDown 1000 episode. Their top 15 looks like this:

15. Michelle McCool

14. JBL

13. John Cena

12. Randy Orton

11. Current SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

10. Rey Mysterio

9. Current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

8. The Usos

7. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

6. Batista

5. WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero

4. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

3. Current WWE Champion AJ Styles

2. The Undertaker

1. The Rock

- Fandango is at the half-way point in his recovery from a shoulder surgery suffered back in July. He was expected to be out of action for 6 months, putting him back in action towards the end of the year. He tweeted the following photo today: