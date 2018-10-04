WWE Releases Classic Asuka NXT Women's Title Defense , Triple H Reveals NXT Road Trip Pre-Sale Code

- WWE has released the full NXT Women's Championship match from Takeover: San Antonio on-line for free.

The match features the then undefeated champion Asuka defending her title against Peyton Royce, Billie Kay & Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4-Way.

The event took place the night before the 2017 Royal Rumble and was headlined by Bobby Roode defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship.

See Also Asuka Reportedly Set For Heel Turn

- Triple H has shared the following on Twitter noting that the pre-sale code for the NXT Road Trip California shows heading into NXT Takeover: WarGames is "NXTLIVE". Pre-sale tickets for those events are available now at NXTTickets.com: