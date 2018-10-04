WWE Releases Classic Asuka NXT Women's Title Defense , Triple H Reveals NXT Road Trip Pre-Sale Code

- WWE has released the full NXT Women's Championship match from Takeover: San Antonio on-line for free.
The match features the then undefeated champion Asuka defending her title against Peyton Royce, Billie Kay & Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4-Way.
The event took place the night before the 2017 Royal Rumble and was headlined by Bobby Roode defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship.
- Triple H has shared the following on Twitter noting that the pre-sale code for the NXT Road Trip California shows heading into NXT Takeover: WarGames is "NXTLIVE". Pre-sale tickets for those events are available now at NXTTickets.com:
Get the first seats to the west coast #NXTRoadTrip before #NXTTakeOver: WarGames in#NXTSanJose – 11/15#NXTVisalia – 11/16— Triple H (@TripleH) October 4, 2018
By using the presale code NXTLIVE at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR … NOW! #WeAreNXT @WWENXT