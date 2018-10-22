WWE Official Statement Regarding Roman Reigns Vacating Title To Battle Leukemia

As seen on RAW tonight, Roman Reigns revealed that he's been living with leukemia for the past 11 years and it has returned. Reigns vacated the WWE Universal Title to be with his family and focus on his health.

Reigns noted that he wasn't delivering a retirement speech and that he would be back once he's done "kicking leukemia's ass" again.

WWE sent us the following statement regarding Reigns taking a leave of absence from WWE to battle leukemia:

ROMAN REIGNS FIGHTS AGAINST LEUKEMIA STAMFORD, Conn., October 22, 2018 – Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa'i) announced that he is relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE as he once again fights leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008. Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease.

See Also Roman Reigns Announces He's Leaving WWE To Battle Leukemia

Following his announcement, Reigns was joined by Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins on the stage for an embrace. Stay with Wrestling Inc. for any updates to this story.