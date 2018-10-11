WWE Releases Rare Eddie Guerrero Video, Drake Maverick Says AOP Are Tired Of Waiting, Dean Ambrose

- Above is a new WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring the only OVW appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Eddie faced Nova in a match from 2002.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Dean Ambrose still fits in with The Shield. As of this writing, 57% voted, "Yes, The Hounds of Justice are stronger than ever." The rest went with, "No, The Lunatic Fringe needs to move on."

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted this new promo on The Authors of Pain. Maverick says Akam and Rezar are tired of waiting for their RAW Tag Team Title shot and they are going to destroy every team on the red brand.