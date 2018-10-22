WWE SmackDown 1000 Rematch Announced, WWE Tapes One Match For Main Event, NFL QB At RAW (Video)

- NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer of the New England Patriots is backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Providence, Rhode Island. Hoyer talks to Charly Caruso about the love that he and his family have for WWE and more in this backstage video.

- WWE taped just one match tonight in Providence for this week's Main Event episode - Jinder Mahal vs. Zack Ryder.

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE has announced a SmackDown 1000 rematch for tomorrow's episode from Newark, NJ - The Usos vs. Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles. As noted, also announced for the show is Naomi vs. Mandy Rose, Rusev vs. Aiden English and Rey Mysterio on MizTV. Below is a promo for the show: