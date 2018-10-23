WWE SmackDown Match Changed (Video), More Mainstream Tributes To Roman Reigns, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville issuing a challenge to Asuka and Naomi for tonight's WWE SmackDown. The match was originally supposed to be Rose vs. Naomi.

- WWE stock was down 1.21% today, closing at $82.24 per share. Today's high was $83.00 and the low was $80.06.

- We noted earlier how Madison Square Garden had honored Roman Reigns with a message on their marquee as he prepares to fight leukemia for the second time. Below are more tributes from Georgia Tech, the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the NFL's San Francisco 49ers:

Standing strong behind Yellow Jacket, Joe Ano''i - also known as @WWERomanReigns. Keep fighting, champ. https://t.co/boFkHB0n3g — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) October 23, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to @WWERomanReigns. We can't wait to see you back at STAPLES Center soon #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/fbCXNTVdh2 — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) October 23, 2018