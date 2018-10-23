Wrestling Inc.

WWE SmackDown Match Changed (Video), More Mainstream Tributes To Roman Reigns, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | October 23, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville issuing a challenge to Asuka and Naomi for tonight's WWE SmackDown. The match was originally supposed to be Rose vs. Naomi.

- WWE stock was down 1.21% today, closing at $82.24 per share. Today's high was $83.00 and the low was $80.06.

- We noted earlier how Madison Square Garden had honored Roman Reigns with a message on their marquee as he prepares to fight leukemia for the second time. Below are more tributes from Georgia Tech, the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the NFL's San Francisco 49ers:





