WWE SmackDown Opener Revealed, Brazilian WWE NXT Superstars Indulge In BBQ (Video), WWE Stock Down

- Above is new video of Brazilian WWE NXT Superstars Taynara Conti, Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi indulging in Brazilian BBQ in Orlando, Florida.

- WWE stock was down 4.14% today, closing at $86.99 per share. Today's high was $90.85 and the low was $86.37.

- The WWE SmackDown Women's Title match between Charlotte Flair and champion Becky Lynch will kick off tonight's broadcast. Mike Rome makes the announcement and discusses the match in the video below: