WWE SSD: Bobby Lashley And John Cena Vs. Elias And Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley and John Cena vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley heads to the ring as Elias and Kevin Owens look on. Cole says Lio Rush did not make the trip. Lashley waits to enter the ring as John Cena is out next. Cena gets a pop for his WWE return.

Fans do dueling chants for Cena as the bell hits. Lashley looks to start off with Owens but Owens immediately tags Elias in to start. Elias and Lashley lock up. Lashley starts working on the arm. Lashley with strikes and a shoulder tackle to drop Elias. Elias fights back but Lashley tackles him off the ropes. Lashley takes Elias to the corner and works him over now. Lashley runs into a boot in the corner. Lashley barely connects with a powerslam for a 2 count.

Owens comes in and goes at it with Lashley now. Lashley with a swinging neckbreaker and a big shoulder to the gut in the corner. Lashley mounts Owens in the corner as fans count along. Elias gets involved to help Owens out of the corner. Lashley fights off Owens and Elias at the same time. Cena looks to tag in but Elias knocks him off the apron with a cheap shot. Lashley gets double teamed now. Owens stomps on Lashley and taunts Cena. Elias and Owens keep Lashley near their corner now, taking turns on him.

Elias and Owens keep Lashley down. Owens comes back in and taunts Cena before going back to work on Lashley. Cena and Owens have words. Owens takes Lashley back down with a headlock. Owens drives Lashley back into the mat and tags Elias in. Elias with a backbreaker and more offense. Owens comes back in and Lashley tries to fight back. Lashley tries to suplex Elias in from the apron but Owens stops it. Lashley rocks Owens and then Elias. Lashley tries to Spear Elias off the apron but Elias moves and Lashley lands out on the floor. Elias goes to the floor and sends Lashley shoulder-first into the ring post. Elias rolls Lashley back in as Owens comes off the top with a Frogsplash for a close 2 count.

Owens keeps Lashley grounded now. Lashley finally catches Owens with a Spinebuster. Cena finally gets the hot tag as the crowd goes wild. Cena unloads on Elias with his signature moves. Cena with the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena with the Attitude Adjustment on Elias. Cena calls for the Sixth Move of Doom and drops Elias with the Iron Fist for the pin.

Winners: John Cena and Bobby Lashley

- After the match, Cena and Lashley stand tall in the ring as Cena's music hits. We go to replays. Cena takes the mic and says he honestly didn't know what to expect coming back but still, he wanted to say thank you. Cena says WWE has always been his home and will always be his home. Cena says he knows his life is changing but he never forgets where he comes from. Cena says he has no idea what the future holds so he's focusing on the now, and right now he's standing in front of 70,000 people saying the word "what?!", 70,000 people making some noise. Cena says he means this from the bottom of his heart - there's not a better feeling in the world. Cena thanks everyone for allowing him to come to Australia and perform at this epic event tonight. Cena thanks them again and drops the mic. Cena and Lashley head to the back, greeting fans on the ramp.

