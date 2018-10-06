WWE SSD: Buddy Murphy Vs. Cedric Alexander (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

Back from a break and out first comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Australian star Buddy Murphy is out next. They meet in the middle of the ring after the bell. Murphy offers a handshake but Cedric disrespects him. Murphy floors Cedric out of nowhere with a big knee for a quick 2 count.

Murphy goes to the top but Cedric rolls to the floor. Murphy leaps out with a dive and drops him for a big pop. Murphy brings it back into the ring and delivers a stiff double knees for a close 2 count. Murphy keeps control and works Cedric around the ring now. Cedric catches Murphy with an uppercut and a kick. Murphy catches Cedric with a Sleeper hold in the middle of the ring. The hold is broken but Murphy drops Cedric coming out of the corner again. Murphy charges but Cedric superkicks him in the face.

Alexander looks to capitalize but Murphy rocks him with a right hand. Fans chant for Murphy as he takes Cedric to the top for a superplex. Cedric fights back and sends him to the mat. Murphy runs right back up but goes back down. Murphy runs back up and Cedric hits a super Michinoku Driver from the top. Murphy still kicks out at 2. Cedric with more offense in the corner now. Cedric leaps at Murphy for a Flatliner and Murphy goes to the floor for a breather. Cedric launches himself over the top, taking Murphy down on the floor. Cedric brings it back into the ring and springboards but Murphy catches him. Cedric comes back with a big kick for a close 2 count. Murphy avoids the Lumbar Check but Cedric keeps control.

Cedric takes Murphy to the top as fans cheer more for Murphy. Cedric shows some frustration as he climbs up. Murphy fights back. Murphy goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but Cedric hangs on. Murphy kicks him in the face and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Murphy gets up but Cedric nails an enziguri. Murphy with a big knee to the face. Cedric counters a move and rolls Murphy up for 2. Cedric catches Murphy and plants him with a Spanish Fly for a close 2 count. Cedric comes right back with another Lumbar Check but Murphy kicks out. Cedric can't believe it.

Fans chant for Murphy as he struggles to get up. Murphy counters and sends Cedric to the apron. Cedric springboards in but Murphy catches him in mid-air with a knee. Murphy plants Cedric into the mat and covers for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Buddy Murphy

- After the match, the crowd goes wild as Murphy takes the title and celebrates. We go to replays. We come back to Murphy celebrating with the title while making his exit in front of the hometown crowd.

These results are from our WWE Super Show-Down coverage. You can access the full live report by clicking here.