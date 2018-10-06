WWE SSD: Charlotte Flair Vs. Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women's Title Match)

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

Back from a break and out comes Charlotte Flair. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is out next. We cut to a video package for this match.

JoJo does formal ring introductions. The bell rings and they go at it as fans chant for Becky. Becky takes control and drops Flair in the corner. Becky sends Flair to the floor and into the ring post next. Becky brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Becky keep control of Flair and works her over on the mat.

Flair fights in from the apron and rolls Becky up for a 2 count. Flair with a big chop now. Becky counters a move and drops Flair into an armbar in the middle of the ring. Flair slams Becky back and they trade shots on their feet now. Flair drives a knee into Becky's knee in the corner. Flair unloads with chops now. Flair kicks Becky and sends her into the corner. Becky turns it around with a kick. Flair fights off a Bexploder suplex. Flair with an overhead throw of her own now.

Becky counters in the corner again and drops Flair off a battering ram for a 2 count. Becky blocks a Figure Four attempt. Flair comes right back with a big boot for a close 2 count. More back and forth in the middle of the ring now. They trade strikes as fans go along with them. Becky unloads with strikes. Becky with a headbutt. Flair comes right back with a big Spear for a close 2 count. Flair goes to the top for a moonsault but Becky gets her knees up. Becky with a 2 count. Becky drops Flair with an enziguri. Becky goes high for a leg drop but Flair moves.

Flair looks to mount some offense now. Flair with a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. The hold is broken and Becky grabs her title, apparently walking out on the match. Flair stops her and brings it back in. Becky with a kick but Flair comes right back with another Spear. Flair applies the Figure Four and tries to bridge but Becky resists. Flair bridges into the Figure Eight but Becky grabs the title and smacks Flair with it for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Charlotte Flair

- After the bell, Becky retreats to ringside with her title as some fans boo. Flair looks on as her music hits. Flair goes to the ramp and drops Becky, yelling about her title. Becky comes back at ringside and drops Flair on the floor. Becky with a Bexploder on the floor. The referee tries to hold Becky back but she delivers one more shot to Flair while she's down. Becky leaves with her title to boos and cheers as her music starts up.

