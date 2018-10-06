WWE SSD: Samoa Joe Vs. AJ Styles (WWE Title Match - No DQ, No Count Out)

WWE Title Match - No DQ, No Count Out, There Must Be a Winner: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe as some fans chant his name. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next. AJ lays the title down at the entrance and stares Joe down. AJ leaves the title on the ground and starts walking towards the ring. AJ runs now and they start brawling on the ramp. AJ with right hands and a shot into the barrier, then the apron. Joe enters the ring and AJ follows. We finally get the bell.

AJ takes Joe to the corner and works him over. Joe fights out with right hands, beating AJ around the ring and dropping him. Joe blocks a shot and dumps AJ out of the ring. Joe follows and sends AJ over the announce table but he lands on his feet. AJ comes right back over the table and rocks Joe, bringing it back into the ring. AJ with strikes and shoulder thrusts in the corner now. AJ drops Joe and kicks him in the back.

Joe takes more kicks but comes right back with a huge chop. Joe with more strikes now. Joe sends AJ back out of the ring to the floor. Joe runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive to the floor. Joe sends AJ into the steel ring steps and talks some trash. Joe whips AJ into the barrier next and charges in with a big right hand. AJ goes back down. Joe with a snap suplex on the floor. Joe brings it back into the ring and keeps AJ grounded in the middle. AJ tries to make a comeback but Joe floors him for a 2 count. AJ fights up out of a hold and chops Joe into the corner. Joe whips AJ in the corner and runs in with a big back elbow. Joe drops AJ with an enziguri in the corner. Joe with a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two now. AJ drops Joe with strikes. AJ with a big running right hand in the corner. Joe runs into an elbow in the corner. AJ with the moonsault into the inverted DDT for a close 2 count out of the corner. Joe comes back and launches AJ into the corner. Joe catches AJ with a huge clothesline for another 2 count. More back and forth. Joe catches AJ in a big powerslam for a 2 count. Joe keeps control and lands another big move for another close 2 count. Joe brings a steel chair into the ring and AJ dropkicks it into him. Joe goes down.

AJ grabs the chair and decks Joe with it. AJ with another chair shot. AJ stands the chair up and takes a seat, taunting Joe. AJ with more strikes in the corner now. AJ runs and jumps off the chair at Joe in the corner but Joe catches him in mid-air, slamming him on top of the chair with an Uranage. Joe covers for a close 2 count. Joe goes under the ring and brings a table out as fans pop. Joe slides the table into the ring but stops to smack AJ with another chair shot. Joe stands the table up and takes AJ to the top. Joe goes for a superplex through the table but AJ slides out. AJ slams Joe back through the table but AJ also goes through part of it. Joe immediately clutches his knee as a "this is awesome" chant starts up.

AJ gets up first as Joe screams about his knee popping. Joe says he's fine. AJ focuses on the bad knee now. AJ continues the beatdown and talks trash, saying there's consequences for messing with his family. AJ ends up going for the Calf Crusher but Joe turns it into the Coquina Clutch. AJ gets out of the clutch and kicks Joe in the head. AJ goes to the floor to regroup. AJ springboards back in with a big shot to Joe's injured knee. They end up on the floor again and Joe hits a big Phenomenal Forearm using the barrier. The referee checks on Joe. AJ brings Joe back into the ring and calls for another forearm from the apron. AJ leaps in but Joe catches him and applies the Coquina Clutch.

AJ struggles to break the hold but Joe launches him to the mat for a close 2 count. Joe goes for a Muscle Buster but the knee goes out. AJ rolls through with a 2 count but Joe turns that into the Coquina Clutch. AJ turns that into a roll-up for 2. AJ tries for the Calf Crusher again and finally gets it locked in. Joe reaches for the rope but that won't break the hold in this match. Joe taps out.

Winner: AJ Styles

- After the match, AJ slowly gets to his feet and raises the WWE Title as his music hits. We see a referee helping Joe on the outside. AJ falls to the mat and clutches his ribs as the music continues.

