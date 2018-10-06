WWE SSD: The Bar Vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. The New Day

We go right to the ring and out comes The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus. JoJo does the introduction. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Cesaro starts off with Kofi as Big E watches from ringside. Cesaro drops Kofi first. Kofi runs the ropes and drops Cesaro with an elbow for a 2 count. Woods tags in and they double team Cesaro. Woods comes off the top with an elbow drop. Woods drops Sheamus as he runs in. Kofi tags in and launches off the top onto Cesaro. More double teaming before Kofi covers for a 2 count. The Bar regroups on the outside. Kofi runs and launches himself out but The Bar catches him. Woods tries to do the same and Sheamus drives him into the ring post. Cesaro drives Kofi into the ring post.

Cesaro brings it back in for a 2 count. Sheamus comes back in and keeps control of Kofi for another 2 count. Sheamus keeps Kofi grounded now. Cesaro comes back in and works over Kofi, taking him back down in the middle of the ring. More offense and quick tags from The Bar as they keep Kofi near their corner. Big E checks on Woods as Sheamus beats on Kofi with forearms as the crowd counts. Cesaro tags in for a double suplex to Kofi from the apron. Cesaro with a 2 count. Cesaro keeps Kofi down as the referee checks on him.

Sheamus tags back in and knocks Woods off the apron. Kofi dodges a shot but Cesaro tags in and nails a running uppercut in the corner. The Bar with a double backbreaker. Cesaro covers for another 2 count. Cesaro floors Kofi again for another close 2 count. Woods finally gets a hot tag and unloads on both opponents. Woods drops Sheamus for a close 2 count. Sheamus blocks a DDT and nails the Irish Curse backbreaker for a 2 count. Woods and Sheamus tangle. Woods with a roll-up for 2. Cesaro tags in but Woods doesn't see it. Cesaro with a big uppercut for a 2 count. Fans pop as Woods takes the Cesaro Swing. Cesaro goes into the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Kofi makes the save. Sheamus and Kofi tumble over the top rope to the floor. Woods rolls Cesaro up for a close 2 count.

Cesaro rolls Woods up for 2 now as Kofi makes the save from the floor. Sheamus comes over but Kofi drops him with Trouble In Paradise on the outside. Kofi tags in and Woods kicks him, then hits the Backstabber. Kofi comes flying off the top with a big stomp for the pin to retain.

Winners: The New Day

- After the match, Big E hits the ring to celebrate with Woods and Kofi as their music hits. We go to replays. The New Day continues their celebration.

These results are from our WWE Super Show-Down coverage. You can access the full live report by clicking here.