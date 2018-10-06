WWE SSD: The IIconics Vs. Asuka And Naomi

The IIconics vs. Asuka and Naomi

Back from a break and out come Australian stars The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. They cut promos on the way to the ring, talking about being home and how they will show everyone that they are iconic tonight. The music hits and out next comes Asuka. Naomi is out next.

The bell rings and Peyton starts off with Naomi. They go at it and Billie tags in to keep control. Naomi turns it around and stuns her with some moves. Naomi drops Billie and tags in Asuka. Asuka and Naomi double team Billie with strikes. Asuka counters a move and taunts Billie. Peyton tags in and the two teams face off in the middle of the ring. Asuka and Naomi ducks clotheslines, then deliver a double dropkick. They knock The IIconics from the apron to the floor next.

Asuka goes to the floor and brings Peyton back in by her hair. The IIconics double team Asuka while the referee is distracted by Naomi. Peyton with a 2 count and another pin attempt. Billie comes back in with a close 2 count on Asuka after a big kick. Billie talks trash to Asuka while keeping her grounded. Asuka fights out and kicks both opponents off. Asuka with a roll-up on Billie for a 2 count. Asuka catches a kick and hits a German suplex on Billie.

Naomi tries to rally the crowd while Peyton waits for a tag also. Peyton and Naomi come in at the same time. Naomi unloads and nails a big springboard kick. Naomi mocks Peyton some and slams her face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Naomi with the split-legged moonsault. Billie breaks the pin. Asuka with a missile dropkick to take Billie down. Naomi launches herself over the top, taking Peyton back down on the floor.

Naomi brings it back into the ring but Billie slams her face-first into the apron while the referee was distracted. Asuka comes over to help but Billie launches her into the barrier. The IIconics take advantage in the ring and double team Naomi for the pin.

Winners: The IIconics

- After the match, Billie and Peyton stand tall as their music hits. The Australian crowd stands and applauds them as they leave together.

