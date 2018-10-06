WWE SSD: The Miz Vs. Daniel Bryan

- The announcers lead us to a video package for the next match.

#1 Contenders Match: The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

We go to the ring and out first comes The Miz. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender to receive a future WWE Title shot from AJ Styles. Miz takes the mic but he's immediately interrupted by the music as Daniel Bryan makes his way out.

The bell rings and Miz charges, going right after Bryan's ribs in the corner. Miz keeps control and slams Bryan's ribs over the top rope. Miz mocks the "yes!" chant and looks to charge in but Bryan drops him. Bryan with the Yes Kicks while Miz is on his knees now. Miz ducks a kick but Bryan counters that. Bryan goes for the running knee but Miz floors Bryan with the same knee for a close 2 count. Miz argues with the referee. Miz looks to go for a Skull Crushing Finale but Bryan rolls Miz up out of nowhere for the surprise pin.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE Title: Daniel Bryan

- After the match, everyone looks surprised for a second as Bryan begins to celebrate. We go to replays. We see AJ Styles backstage watching what happened, clutching the title. We go to replays of the quick match again. Miz throws a fit at ringside as Bryan leads a "yes!" chant to the back. Bryan vs. Styles is now official for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

