WWE SSD: The Riott Squad Vs. The Bella Twins And Ronda Rousey

The Riott Squad vs. The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey

Back from a break and out first comes The Riott Squad - Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Out first for the next team are The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is out next.

Nikki starts off with Riott and they go at it. Nikki unloads, hitting a clothesline and a dropkick. Riott fights back but Nikki shuts her down again. Nikki with more offense, including a Spinebuster. Brie tags in for some double teaming for a 2 count. Ruby drops Brie but she kicks out at 2. Ruby keeps control of Brie and keeps her near their corner now. Liv tags in and fans pop. Liv drops Brie with a big kick for a 2 count.

Liv talks trash to Brie and mushes her around now. Brie grabs Liv by her tongue but Liv rocks her with a right hand. Brie dropkicks Liv and calls for Brie Mode to some boos. Brie with the running knee to the face of Liv. Brie decks Liv for another 2 count. Nikki tags back in for a double slingshot suplex to Liv. Nikki with a 2 count. Liv works over Nikki and tags in Logan. Logan charges with a big knee to Nikki for a 2 count. Logan keeps Nikki down with strikes. Liv comes back in and takes control of Nikki. Logan tags back in and stomps on Nikki, mocking her while stopping her from tagging. Ruby tags back in and keeps Nikki grounded.

Logan with another tag in to keep Nikki down. They tangle and Logan sweeps Nikki for another pin attempt. Nikki looks for a tag but Logan rolls her up again. Logan keeps Nikki grounded in the middle of the ring. Nikki fights up and out. Logan runs into an elbow in the corner. Nikki knocks Ruby off the apron. Nikki drops Logan with an enziguri. Ruby pulls Brie off the apron and Liv hits Ronda with a cheap shot. Ronda yells to be tagged in.

Ronda tags in and unloads on Logan. Liv comes from behind and Ronda slams her. Ruby comes from behind and Ronda also takes her out. Ronda gets hyped up and charges at Logan with a flurry of strikes into the corner. Ronda with her Rousey Buster on Logan. Nikki and Brie try to fight off Liv and Logan. Liv sends Nikki into the steel steps. Brie sends Ruby into the barrier. Rousey looks to put Logan away in the middle of the ring but Liv runs in for the save. Liv and Logan prepare to double team Rousey but she stops them, slamming them both to the mat at the same time. Rousey grabs them both and applies a double-stacked armbar for the submission win.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins

- After the match, The Bella Twins return to the ring to celebrate with Rousey. We go to replays.

