WWE SSD: The Shield Vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler And Drew McIntyre

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Back from a break and out first comes Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. The Shield is out next - Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Shield surrounds the ring and stares their opponents down from the apron. A big brawl breaks out. Braun works on Reigns in the ring while Ambrose sends Drew out. The Shield triple teams Braun and sends him to the floor now.

Reigns works on Braun on the outside while Ambrose takes apart the announce table. The Shield triple teams Braun again. They go to triple powerbomb Braun through the announce table but the tag team champions make the save. The heels turn it around on the outside now. Rollins is rolled into the ring. Ziggler waits for him as the referee checks. We finally get the bell. Ziggler nails a big DDT on Rollins for a close 2 count as soon as the bell hits.

Drew comes in and works over Rollins, mocking him and covering for a 2 count. Braun is in next for a big splash in the corner. Braun talks some trash to the others and whips Rollins hard into the corner. Rollins goes back down. Ziggler tags back in and drops a big elbow on Rollins for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded now. Drew tags back in and unloads on Rollins in the corner. Drew with more offense before tagging Ziggler back in with another quick tag. Ziggler works Rollins around and taunts him. Ziggler smacks Rollins around and tries to bait Ambrose in. Rollins gets up and fights back. Ziggler jumps on Rollins back with a Sleeper hold. Rollins goes down and the referee checks on him. Rollins powers back to his feet with Ziggler on his back. Rollins slams Ziggler to create an opening. Rollins looks to make a tag but Drew comes in and stops him. Rollins resists and drops Drew with a Slingblade.

Braun comes in, knocking Ambrose and Reigns off the apron. Braun runs over Rollins to turn it back around. Braun talks some more trash while Drew sends Ambrose into the steel steps and Ziggler sends Reigns into the barrier. Braun shoves Rollins into the corner and delivers a big shoulder. Braun drops Rollins with a right hand in the corner. Ziggler tags back in. Ziggler with more taunting and trash talking, challenging Rollins to do something. Rollins fights back with rights for all three opponents but Ziggler takes his knee out. Rollins blocks the Fame-asser and hits a Buckle Bomb on Ziggler. Drew tags in but Rollins counters and sends him into the turnbuckles. Braun tags himself in and floors Rollins. Braun with more offense on Rollins. Braun climbs to the top and leaps out at Rollins but Rollins moves. Braun lands hard and clutches his knee.

Rollins crawls for a tag as Ambrose tries to get back on the apron. Ziggler and Ambrose tag in at the same time. Ambrose unloads. Ambrose catches Ziggler in mid-air and hits a fall-away slam. Ambrose fights Ziggler off and drops Drew on the apron. Ambrose avoids a Fame-asser. Ziggler blocks the Dirty Deeds attempt. Ambrose blocks a superkick and drops Ziggler on his face for a 2 count. Ambrose goes to the top but Ziggler runs up and stops him. Ambrose headbutts Ziggler to the mat. Ambrose with the big flying elbow drop but Ziggler rolls through for a 2 count. They both collide in the middle of the ring and go down.

Reigns is back on the apron now. Drew tags in and takes a neckbreaker. Ambrose finally tags in Reigns for a mixed reaction. Reigns unloads on Drew and they trade shots now. Reigns sends Drew over the top to the floor. Reigns with a Drive By to Drew. Reigns brings it back into the ring and hits a DDT on Drew for a 2 count. Reigns calls for a Superman Punch but stops to chase Ziggler off. Drew with a big boot to Reigns. Reigns goes for a Superman punch but Drew moves and Reigns knocks Ambrose off the apron with the big punch. Drew rolls Reigns up for a 2 count. Reigns comes back with a sitdown powerbomb on Drew as Ziggler makes the save at 2. Rollins comes in and takes out Ziggler. Braun grabs Rollins and then Reigns at the same time. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss to Rollins. Reigns sends Braun into the corner. Reigns with a Superman Punch to save Rollins from Drew. Reigns covers Drew for a 2 count.

Ambrose is still down on the outside after taking the accidental Superman Punch from Reigns. Braun, Ziggler and McIntyre have Reigns and Rollins surrounded now. Ambrose comes to the other side of the ring and stands on the apron. It looks like Ambrose might be siding with his opponents now. Reigns and Rollins turn to Ambrose. Ambrose runs in and decks Strowman instead. Ambrose with a suicide dive to Braun while Rollins and Reigns fight the champions off. The Shield beats down Drew in the middle of the ring. Ambrose is the legal man now. The Shield lifts Drew up for the triple powerbomb but Braun runs in and takes out everyone. Braun tosses Reigns to the floor and then Rollins. Ambrose runs around the ring and knocks Reigns into the apron. Braun runs again and turns Rollins inside out on the floor. Ziggler comes from behind on Ambrose with a Zig Zag in the middle of the ring. Ambrose still kicks out at 2.

Braun yells at Ziggler to toss Ambrose out so he can run his ass over. Braun charges to send Ambrose into the barrier but Reigns comes flying in from the side, intercepting Strowman and putting him through the barrier with a Spear. Ziggler superkicks Reigns. Ziggler and Drew bring Ambrose back into the ring for the Claymore/Zig Zag but Rollins makes the save. Ambrose blocks a superkick and drops Ziggler with Dirty Deeds for the pin to win.

Winners: The Shield

- After the match, The Shield's music hits. Reigns is still down on the outside. Ambrose is slow to get to his feet as we go to replays. Ambrose and Rollins help Reigns to his feet at ringside and they regroup together. The Shield stands tall and does their fist bump to end the match.

These results are from our WWE Super Show-Down coverage. You can access the full live report by clicking here.