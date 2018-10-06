Johnny Gargano Talks Who He Wants To Face On Main Roster, WWE SSE Results Video, Stephanie McMahon

- Above, Cathy Kelley runs down the full results of today's WWE Super Show-Down from Melbourne, Australia.

- Alex McCarthy of Give Me Sport recently spoke with Johnny Gargano while at the WWE Performance Center. Gargano was asked if he went to the main roster which three Superstars would he liked to face? Looking at it from an in-ring dream match perspective he went with Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles.

"Obviously, Daniel Bryan, that's a dream match that a lot of people would love to see now," Gargano said. "I think I just posted a tweet recently that the internet went nuts for, that's me and Seth Rollins because I wore my Captain America Infinity War gear and he just wore the Thanos gear. ... Of course, I'd be remiss not to say AJ Styles, I'm going strictly on wrestling dream matches for some people. If we're going story, there may be a different answer, but if we're going strictly wrestling dream matches, those are my three."

I asked @JohnnyGargano what three superstars he would like to face in a long programme - a la Gargano/Ciampa - on the main roster one day.



I think you'll all agree these three picks MUST happen. pic.twitter.com/5vNZJxdQnK — Alex McCarthy (@AlMac_GMS) October 4, 2018

- Stephanie McMahon tweeted out a video highlighting this month's WWE Evolution PPV on October 28. Earlier today at Super Show-Down it was confirmed Ronda Rousey will be defending her title at the show to an yet to be named opponent. Back in August it was reported Nikki Bella would take on Rousey at Evolution and the two showed a hint of tension at today's show when Nikki and Ronda couldn't quite figure out who would start the six-woman tag match against the Riott Squad.