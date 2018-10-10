WWE Star Watches SmackDown Opener From The Crowd, Tegan Nox - Nicole Matthews Promos, WWE Stock

- As noted, tonight's Mae Young Classic episode on the WWE Network will feature second round matches with Mia Yim vs. Kaitlyn, Zeuxis vs. Io Shirai, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li and Tegan Nox vs. Nicole Matthews. Above and below are videos of Matthews and Nox talking to Jeremy Borash about their match.

Matthews says Nox is a tough competitor and everyone loves her tough underdog story but she's here to ruin that fairy-tale. Matthews is confident about her chances and says she's one of the best doing it. Nox says she and Matthews have a bit of history so she's excited to see what happens. Nox adds that she's not going to leave the ring until giving everything she's got. Nox goes on, giving Matthews props but says she will feel the Shiniest Wizard. Regarding her recent injury from the first round, Nox says she's 99.9% but she's out for revenge and redemption.

- WWE stock was down 4.95% today, closing at $82.68 per share. Today's high was $87.00 and the low was $77.78.

- Bayley noted on Twitter that she was in the crowd for last night's WWE SmackDown to watch the opener between Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Bayley was at the blue brand tapings for the Mixed Match Challenge episode that saw her and Finn Balor lose to Ember Moon and Braun Strowman. She tweeted the following on watching the opener between her Horsewomen partners: