WWE Super Show-Down Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder

Remember to join us on Saturday morning at 5am ET for live WWE Super Show-Down coverage from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. We will have a special edition of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast this Saturday night after UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor reviewing WWE Super Show-Down, UFC 229 and discussing all of the latest news of the week.

Below is the final card for the big event, which will air live on the WWE Network:

WWE Title Match: No Count Outs, No Disqualifications, There Must Be a Winner

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Bar vs. The New Day

#1 Contenders Match for a Future WWE Title Shot

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple H with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker with Kane

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) vs. Braun Strowman, RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan)

Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce