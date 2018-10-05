WWE Super Show-Down Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder

Remember to join us on Saturday morning at 5am ET for live WWE Super Show-Down coverage from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. We will have a special edition of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast this Saturday night after UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor reviewing WWE Super Show-Down, UFC 229 and discussing all of the latest news of the week.
Below is the final card for the big event, which will air live on the WWE Network:
WWE Title Match: No Count Outs, No Disqualifications, There Must Be a Winner
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Bar vs. The New Day
#1 Contenders Match for a Future WWE Title Shot
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
Triple H with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker with Kane
John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) vs. Braun Strowman, RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan)
Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce