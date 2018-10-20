WWE Superstars Try Not To Laugh Challenge (Video), WWE Stars Play Dress Up, New Network Additions

- Above, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James watch funny videos and try not to react to them.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Tuesday - WWE Marquee Matches (11pm)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3pm ET), 205 Live (7pm ET), NXT (8pm ET), and Mae Young Classic (9pm ET)

* Thursday - WWE Marquee Matches (8pm ET), Mixed Match Challenge (9:50pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (8pm ET), WWE Marquee Matches (9pm ET)

- WWE counted down the top 5 times a WWE Superstar dressed up like another Superstar. Starting at number five: Undertaker as Kane, Rated RKO as DX, Kurt Angle as John Cena, Shawn Michaels as The Undertaker, and at number one, The Miz as The Rock.