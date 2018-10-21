WWE Testing New Production Crew At Tonight's Boston Supershow

WWE will be taping tonight's Supershow in Boston, Massachusetts with a smaller production crew who won't be using their usual production trucks for events, according to PWInsider.

At next month's Starrcade event in Cincinnati, Ohio, WWE will be testing out the same type of filming.

This is all being done for next year as WWE looks to possibly air more house shows under the potential $15 tier for the WWE Network.

Below is the partial card for tonight's live event:

* WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

* The Shield vs. Braun Strowman and WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

* WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

* Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton and Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Also scheduled to appear: Charlotte, The New Day, Rusev, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, Carmella, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, and Finn Balor.