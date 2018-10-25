WWE To Release Women's Album, WWE NXT Team To Answer EVOLVE Challenge?, WWE - WWN, Total Divas

- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip for this week with Naomi's surprise birthday gift for Nia Jax and Natalya.

- WWE Music will be releasing the "Uncaged VI" digital album on various platforms tomorrow. The album will feature 14 women's theme songs, just in time for Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view. Below is the track listing for the album, which runs 41 minutes and is produced by Jim Johnston:

1. Pourquoi? (Bourgeoisie Remix) [Maryse]

2. Hurt You (Katie Lea)

3. Strong and Sexy (Stronger) [Gail Kim]

4. Party On (DJ Gabriel & Alicia Fox)

5. Tropical Storm (Pacific Islands Remix) [Tamina]

6. The Girl Next Door (Stacy Keibler)

7. Yeah Baby (Natalya)

8. Glamazon (Championship Remix) [Beth Phoenix]

9. What Love Is (RnB Remix) [Candice Michelle]

10. Don't Mess With (Victoria)

11. Molly Holly (Molly Holly)

12. Made of Ivory (Ivory)

13. Who's That Girl (Emma)

14. All Grown Up (General Manager Remix) [Stephanie McMahon]

- WWN Live announced today that every future match on WWN Family events will now be able to air live on WWNLive.com, including matches that feature WWE and WWE NXT talents. In the past there have been restrictions on certain matches, which forced the EVOLVE matches with WWE talents to take place for the live crowd only.

WWN wrote in today's e-mail update: "The Club WWN subscription service has constantly evolved since it was launched last January. The next evolution will start at EVOLVE 114 at 7pm EDT. this Sunday. Club WWN is only $9.99 per month. Club WWN at WWNLive.com will now broadcast worldwide every match on every WWN Family event live! In the past, there were restrictions on certain matches. Those restrictions are now over. Club WWN started as an on demand service last January. Since that time, Club WWN has grown to show all WWN Family events live, including EVOLVE, SHINE, WWN Supershow, FIP, Style Battle, ACW and more. Club WWN also features almost 500 VOD events from across the WWN Family with some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling."

On a related note, it looks like NXT's Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, may appear at Sunday's EVOLVE 114 event in Ybor City, Florida to answer an open challenge from EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka. Dawkins tweeted the following video, which was mentioned in today's WWN e-mail update: