WWE Veteran Set For SmackDown 1000, Shinsuke Nakamura On Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton Talks World Cup

- As noted, Randy Orton defeated Big Show in the main event of this week's WWE SmackDown to qualify for the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2. Above is post-show video of Orton talking to Dasha Fuentes about the one-night, eight-man tournament. Orton says he feels good going into the World Cup and regarding the other Superstars announced so far - John Cena, Jeff Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle - Orton says he's already defeated those guys and will just have to do it again.

- Kane is set to return to WWE TV on next Tuesday's SmackDown 1000 episode from Washington, DC, according to PWInsider. WWE has officially announced The Undertaker for next Tuesday's big event as well. The Brothers of Destruction are set to face Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel.

- WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter and commented on next Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against the returning Rey Mysterio at SmackDown 1000. Nakamura wrote: