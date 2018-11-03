Adam "Hangman" Page Reportedly Turns Down ROH Contract Offer, "All In 2" Note

Adam "Hangman" Page has followed in the footsteps of fellow ELITE members Cody and the Young Bucks by turning down a recent contract offer from Ring of Honor, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer noted that "Obviously nothing is happening until January."

January 2019 has been the month everyone has looked forward to as Cody has made no secret about the fact that he will be a free agent come then. He, the Bucks and Page would like to stay together, but there have been no guarantees from any of them that they'll stay together in ROH.

Page has been a continuous member of ROH the longest out of the four, despite being the youngest member. He made his ROH debut as a 19-year-old in 2011 and doubled as a full-time high school teacher until focusing solely on wrestling in 2016.

See Also WWE Reportedly Reaches Out To Bullet Club Elite Member 'Hangman' Adam Page

He's also worked for New Japan and made his PWG debut in 2018, but has never gotten a sniff of WWE. The allure of the top wrestling promotion could end Page's relationship with ROH and Cody admitted at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed that all of them could show up in WWE come January.

Page and the others turning down deals at this time could also be negotiating ploys in order to land better contracts with ROH.

As we reported earlier, Cody told fans on last week's Chris Jericho cruise that he had no intention of signing with WWE. He also promised that he will be doing everything in his power to bring everyone an All In 2. It was noted while there is nothing definite regarding All In 2, there has been talk of holding it on the West Coast on a holiday weekend like Memorial Day.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.