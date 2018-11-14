AJ Styles - WWE MMC Update, Rusev Tries To Do A Split (Video), WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Guests

- As noted, Jeff Hardy replaced AJ Styles on last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge episode, teaming with Charlotte Flair to defeat The Miz and Asuka. WWE's website indicates that the change is not permanent as SmackDown General Manager Paige would not allow Styles to compete following his WWE Title loss to Daniel Bryan, and the post-match attack. WWE has not confirmed that Styles will return to the MMC competition but we will keep you updated. Above is post-match video of Hardy and Flair talking to Dasha Fuentes about teaming up. Hardy said it felt good to help out AJ in his time of need as they also have a history together.

- Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee have been announced for the WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" pre-show panel. WWE previously announced the pre-show for 6pm ET but now it's scheduled to begin at 6:30pm ET. Remember to join us then for live coverage. The pre-show will air on the WWE Network, the WWE website, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

- WWE tweeted this clip of Rusev trying to do a split at the weekend live event in Brighton, England. That live event saw Rusev and Lana defeat Carmella and R-Truth. The two teams worked tour matches that featured mostly comedy & dancing with less than 1 minute of wrestling.