Lana Defends Her Missed Punches During Wild WWE RAW Melee

Multiple videos of Nia Jax's botched attack on Becky Lynch from this past Monday's RAW have surfaced. As a result, Becky will be unable to compete in her match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

There has been some backlash towards Nia on social media. She isn't the only one receiving criticism from that night, however. The video below surfaced of Lana clearly pulling her punches against Dana Brooke in the melee that took place.

Some fans have been critical of Lana's in-ring skills in the past. However, she took to Twitter to defend her punches on RAW, nothing that they were justified for this based off of the chaos that unfolded around her.

"I saw blood on Dana's face so I stopped from hitting her & also was being told to get a doctor and ref because of what just had happened to Becky," Lana wrote on Twitter. "We are out there fighting to win but not out there to legitimately hurt one another."

There is still one spot left on Team SmackDown for the Survivor Series women's team, which currently consists of Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville and Asuka. Nia Jax is still currently scheduled to compete in the match on the RAW side, along with Mickie James, Tamina, Natalya and Ruby Riott.

