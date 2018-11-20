AJ Styles' WWE TV Return, Charlotte Fined & Pulls Double Duty, Stephanie McMahon - Lucha House Party

- Charlotte Flair pulled double duty on this week's WWE SmackDown, defeating Billie Kay by pinfall and then defeating Peyton Royce by disqualification after being double teamed by The IIconics. Regarding Flair attacking 5 referees during her beatdown on RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, tonight's SmackDown saw SmackDown General Manager Paige issue a storyline to Flair of $100,000. Flair made it known on tonight's SmackDown that she is not done with Rousey. Above is video from tonight's promo by Flair and below are videos from the matches against The IIconics.

- AJ Styles will be back on WWE TV for next Tuesday's SmackDown episode from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Styles was off tonight's SmackDown and Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view following the WWE Title loss to Daniel Bryan on last week's blue brand episode. As noted, Styles will get his rematch from Bryan at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16.

- As noted, last night's RAW in Los Angeles saw The Lucha House Party defeat The Revival after WWE introduced the new Lucha House rule, which allows all three members of the group to participate in tag team matches - Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. Kalisto tweeted this post-RAW clip of Stephanie McMahon backstage doing the "lucha!" chant with the group.