Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Training Today (Photo), WWE On Hideo Itami's Return, SmackDown Top 10

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Hideo Itami's first match since losing the Falls Count Anywhere match to Mustafa Ali in October. Itami will be facing a local enhancement talent. WWE announced the following to hype the return:

Hideo Itami returns Last month, Hideo Itami and Mustafa Ali engaged in one of the most physical and brutal battles in WWE 205 Live history. The animosity boiled over to the point where they could not be contained between the ropes, and Ali claimed victory in a Falls Count Anywhere Match after leaping out of the ring from the top turnbuckle and driving Itami through a table with a 450 splash. After more than a month, Itami is set to make his return to WWE 205 Live. If the past is any indication, whoever stands in his way is in for a world of pain and punishment. Will Itami resume his quest for respect, or will he just destroy anyone who opposes him?

- Alexa Bliss revealed on Twitter that she is back training again. Bliss, who has been out of action with reported concussion issues, is training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. There's no word yet on when she might return to in-ring action for WWE but she was recently put in charge of the RAW women's division in the storylines. She tweeted the following today: