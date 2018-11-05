Alexa Bliss To Make Survivor Series Announcement, New Team On RAW (Video), Chad Gable & Bobby Roode

- Chad Gable and Bobby Roode did not appear on this week's WWE RAW from Manchester, England but they did face The Revival at the pre-RAW Main Event tapings. Above is backstage video of Roode and Gable at RAW in a segment that has Gable revealing his prototype robe to Roode. Gable reveals that Roode's tailor Roberto is working on the final product and they will be matching when it's done.

- Next week's Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from Kansas City will feature Alexa Bliss reveal the members of the women's Team RAW for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. Bliss is the Team Captain for the red brand women's team at Survivor Series but she will not be wrestling, unless she's cleared before then and they change plans. Bliss also missed the recent WWE Evolution pay-per-view to a reported concussion or broken nose.

As noted, next Monday's final RAW before Survivor Series will also feature the return of new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to address his Survivor Series match with WWE Champion AJ Styles and the return of RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon to address the controversial World Cup tournament win by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

- In another possible sign that WWE is planning to introduce Women's Tag Team Titles soon, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka formed a new family alliance on tonight's RAW. They double teamed Ember Moon following Jax's singles win over her former friend. Below is video from the segment: