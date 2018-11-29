Alexa Bliss Trains With Wrestling Vet (Photo), RAW Star Gets WWE NXT Title Shot, League Of Legends

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel posted this behind-the-scenes video from the recent League of Legends battle that was taped at a set of WWE NXT TV tapings, which can be viewed on the WWE Network. Team WWE (Gamer Imaqtpie, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins) battled Team NXT (Gamer Tyler1, Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano).

- Tyler Breeze made his return to NXT at Wednesday's Full Sail University TV tapings. The RAW Superstar challenged NXT North American Champion Ricochet in a match that should air on December 12 or December 19.

- As noted, Alexa Bliss returned to in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Wednesday after being out of action with concussion issues. Bliss revealed on Twitter today that she was training with pro wrestling veteran Mike Quackenbush. Quack worked as a guest trainer at the Performance Center in February 2016 and later did consulting work for the yellow brand. Below is the tweet from Bliss and related tweets from Quack:

Day 2 ! Thank you @MikeQuackenbush !!! So brilliant pic.twitter.com/aIQ0paEDrM — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 29, 2018

Familiar faces and places, but an all-new adventure. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/QZGF0ffDeg — Mike Quackenbush (@MikeQuackenbush) November 26, 2018