Another Match Added To Tonight's WWE RAW

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin has also been added to tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW.

As noted, Seth Rollins will be bringing back the Open Challenge for his Intercontinental Championship on tonight's show, while Elias will face Bobby Lashley and the AOP will defend their RAW Tag Team Championship against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.

Corbin is scheduled to face Braun Strowman at TLC in a tables, ladders, and chairs match. Strowman is set to undergo elbow surgery today in Birmingham, Alabama, but it is hopeful that Strowman will be ready to return to action for TLC.

WWE TLC takes place on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.