Braun Strowman Surgery Update

As noted, WWE confirmed Braun Strowman would be undergoing elbow surgery after dealing with bone spurs for several months. A date for the surgery wasn't initially given, but Strowman will have it done in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday (11/26), according to PWInsider.

On this week's Raw, Strowman was attacked by Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin to write him off TV

Strowman is scheduled to face Corbin at the WWE TLC PPV on December 16 in San Jose, but the match is up in the air. WWE should know more about Strowman's status for TLC once the surgery has been completed and they know how bad everything was.

See Also WWE Confirms Surgery For Braun Strowman

At TLC, Strowman will earn a Royal Rumble 2019 title shot against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, if he can defeat Corbin. Corbin will become permanent GM, if he defeats Strowman, but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses.

Word from backstage at Raw this week was that officials feel Strowman will be good to go in time for the Rumble match with Lesnar. It sounds like they will come up with creative that books Strowman vs. Lesnar, even if he's unable to face Corbin at TLC.