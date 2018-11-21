WWE Confirms Surgery For Braun Strowman

As noted, Braun Strowman getting attacked by Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin on this week's WWE RAW from Los Angeles was done to write Strowman off TV as he's legitimately suffering from an elbow injury. Strowman has been dealing with bone spurs in the elbow for several months and he needs surgery to repair the injury.

WWE has confirmed that The Monster Among Men will be undergoing surgery. There's no word yet on when the operation will take place but we will keep you updated.

Strowman is scheduled to face Corbin at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose but the match is up in the air. WWE should know more about Strowman's status for TLC once the surgery has been completed and they know how bad everything was. Per the stipulations, Strowman will earn a Royal Rumble 2019 title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he can defeat Corbin. Corbin will become permanent GM if he defeats Strowman but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses. Word from backstage at RAW this week was that officials feel Strowman will be good to go in time for the Rumble match with Lesnar. It sounds like they will come up with creative that books Strowman vs. Lesnar even if he's unable to face Corbin at TLC.

Strowman was also pulled from season 2 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Ember Moon's new tag team partner will be revealed next Tuesday night.

