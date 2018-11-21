Babyface The Miz Gets A WWE Title Shot, WWE NXT UK Women's Title Tournament Brackets, Sheamus Trains

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus trains at the Notre Dame football facilities in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. Coach Jake Flint introduces The Celtic Warrior to advanced Strength & Conditioning program used by The Fighting Irish team.

- WWE Champion Daniel Bryan made his first title defense after last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge tapings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryan retained via disqualification over The Miz. It was noted that Bryan worked as a heel while Miz worked as the babyface.

- As noted, the WWE NXT UK Women's Title tournament will continue on today's NXT UK episodes. Below are a look at the tournament brackets: