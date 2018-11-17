Backstage News On How WWE Is Treating Sunday's Survivor Series PPV

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan turned heel and defeated AJ Styles to become the new WWE Champion. Bryan will now replace Styles on the Survivor Series card, and will face the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. The timing of Bryan's heel turn came as a surprise to many, considering he will face Lesnar this Sunday.

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about WWE's decision to turn Bryan heel, and booking him in a match against Lesnar at Survivor Series. Meltzer argued that for the match between Bryan and Lesnar to work, Daniel had to go in as a babyface.

Meltzer revealed that he had inquired about the reasoning behind turning Bryan heel before facing Lesnar, and was reportedly told that the show is being treated as if it's not a part of the current storylines. Dave further noted that he was told WWE will get back to their regular storylines next week after the event.