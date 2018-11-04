Backstage News On Original Plans For Crown Jewel, Update On Brock Lesnar’s New Contract

At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to regain the Universal Championship. Lesnar's appearance at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view surprised a lot of people, when he interfered during the Hell In A Cell match between Strowman and Reigns, as he was expected to get into his training camp for his highly-anticipated fight with Daniel Cormier. His interference led to WWE originally booking a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Lesnar for the Universal title at WWE Crown Jewel.

However, with Reigns revealing his battle with leukemia and subsequently relinquishing the Universal Championship, WWE announced a singles match between Strowman and Lesnar to crown a new champion. During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed more information regarding the original plans for Crown Jewel, and Brock's status with WWE.

Meltzer noted that the original plan was to have Lesnar finish up with his contractual obligations at Crown Jewel, and have Reigns retain the title. However, with Roman's recent revelation, WWE changed their plans, and booked Brock to win back the championship.

As we had reported earlier, Lesnar signed a new WWE contract which will see him compete in at least two more matches, with his next match advertised for Survivor Series against AJ Styles. Meltzer further noted that Lesnar signed the new contract sometime last week, and that it wasn't an exclusive deal. Brock's new deal with WWE allows him to go back to UFC whenever he wants.