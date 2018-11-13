Backstage News On Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Takeover: War Games Promo, Shawn Michaels Vs. Randy Orton

- As noted, a new episode of Marquee Matches will premiere on the WWE Network at 11pm ET tonight, with host Charly Caruso looking at Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels from Survivor Series 2007. Above is a clip from the episode.

- Tonight's Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from St. Louis is being ran by Kevin Dunn and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes, among others. PWInsider reports that Triple H is not there as he's recovering from last week's pectoral surgery and Vince McMahon is also not backstage. As noted, Vince has rarely been attending SmackDown tapings.

- Below is a preview for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the pre-show.