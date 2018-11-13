Backstage Update On WWE Survivor Series Plans For Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair is set to face RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports. As noted, Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was pulled from Survivor Series due to Becky getting injured during last night's RAW invasion angle, apparently at the hands of Nia Jax.

There's no word yet on who will be the Team Captain for the women's Team SmackDown as Flair was expected to get that role.

Fox also noted that something major could be planned for tonight's show, as seen below:

Oh, and this has nothing to do with tonight's main event. That's going to make much bigger headlines than this. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) November 13, 2018

Stay tuned for updates on Sunday's card and remember to join us at 8pm ET for live SmackDown coverage.