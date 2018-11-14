Backstage Video Of Daniel Bryan After Title Win, WWE Star Turns 32, Shinsuke Nakamura Hypes Match

- Above is video of new WWE Champion Daniel Bryan dodging the backstage interviewer after he turned heel and defeated AJ Styles for the title in the main event of last night's SmackDown. Bryan will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a non-title match at Survivor Series on Sunday.

- Kalisto turns 32 years old today while former WCW star La Parka turns 53 and WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom turns 46. On a related note, we missed this before but Sunil Singh turned 34 on Monday and took a beating from Lesnar on RAW that night.

- The Survivor Series build for WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has been weak but Nakamura hyped the match on Twitter and last night's SmackDown. You can see video from the segment and his tweet below: