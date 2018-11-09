Backstage WWE Creative News On Drew McIntyre Vs. Kurt Angle From Last Monday's RAW Main Event

The creative behind this week's WWE RAW main event between Drew McIntyre and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was drawn up by Angle and Vince McMahon, according to Sports Illustrated.

The idea behind the match, which saw McIntyre get the win, was for McIntyre to brutalize Angle to the point of destroying any hopes he had of being the Team Captain for the RAW men's team at Survivor Series. Drew is currently on the men's Team RAW at Survivor Series and while Angle did not earn the Team Captain spot, there are rumors of him being added as a regular member on Monday's go-home RAW episode.

Regarding the plan for last Monday's McIntyre vs. Angle match, word is that Angle met with Vince to come up with the match story and then Angle presented the creative plans to McIntyre. The two then went and delivered on RAW.

There was some history between McIntyre and Angle going into the match as they wrestled twice in 2016 while with TNA. It was reported that they were to wrestle each other once but Angle specifically requested another match with McIntyre before he parted ways with the company, noting that he wanted to put McIntyre over. Their last match in TNA took place from Manchester, England - the same city as last Monday's RAW match.

As we've noted, WWE officials have been very high on McIntyre for many months and word is that his singles push is just now really beginning but they have major things planned for him in 2019.