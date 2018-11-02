Baron Corbin On Brock Lesnar's RAW Future & Shane McMahon, Alexa Bliss Calls Out Airline, More

- Above is new video of Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin talking to Byron Saxton after WWE Crown Jewel about his cheap shot to Braun Strowman and about how SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon surprised everyone with the World Cup tournament win, defeating Dolph Ziggler in the finals after an injury angle with The Miz.

Regarding his cheap shot to Strowman with the WWE Universal Title belt before Brock Lesnar became the new champion, Corbin praised Lesnar for destroying Strowman. Corbin said he is looking to solidify the future of RAW and that's what Lesnar will do as he is the Superstar of Superstars. Corbin said Lesnar will carry the brand for no telling how long. When speaking on Shane's tournament win, Corbin said Shane inserted himself in a match he had no business being in and Ziggler should be the winner. Corbin called it a poor display of sportsmanship by Shane, adding that the cup Shane is carrying is tainted as he did not earn it. Corbin called the win a joke and said Shane is a joke, but he hopes he sees Shane in the future.

- WWE stock was down 2.20% today, closing at $70.16 per share. Today's high was $72.79 and the low was $69.36.

- Queen Sharmell turns 48 years old today. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave a birthday shout-out to his wife earlier today during the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show, which was filmed at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT with Jonathan Coachman and David Otunga. The Kickoff panelists did not travel to Saudi Arabia.

- Alexa Bliss is the latest WWE Superstar to call out an airline on social media. Bliss, who was flying out to Spain with the rest of the RAW roster for the international tour, called out Iberia Airlines and Virgin Atlantic for losing their bags and not helping with the situation. You can see her tweets below:

Dear @Iberia & @VirginAtlantic @VirginAmerica thanks for losing our bags & not even willing to help us find them for the past 2 hours. Appreciate it ?? — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2018

I''s not even the fact that they're lost. It happens . It's the fact that for 2 hours straight we've been completely disregarded by every employee here @Iberia @VirginAtlantic https://t.co/tL247iHmIQ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2018

Just did — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2018