WWE Announces Major Survivor Series Match

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a non-title match is now official for WWE Survivor Series.

Below is the updated Survivor Series card:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Survivor Series takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.