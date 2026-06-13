Dan Spivey Reflects On 'Worst Mistake' Of WWE Career

Pro wrestling veteran Dan Spivey had an extensive career in the industry, competing under several names across his career and teamed up with many notable names like Sid Vicious and a rookie named "Mean" Mark Callous, who went on to become The Undertaker.

However, Spivey was a little too close to the look of another WWE legend, "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan

"I think [Hulk Hogan] might have been a little scared of me; I don't know," Spivey said about the late WWE Hall of Famer, during an interview on the "Golden Era Network" podcast. During his tenure in the WWE, Spivey also sported yellow trunks and blonde hair, muck like Hogan, during the same time that Hogan was becoming a megastar. The comparison simply didn't work out for Spivey.

"That is the worst mistake that I ever did, wearing those yellow tights and having blonde hair," he admitted. "Matter of fact, when Vince [McMahon] let me go, he says, 'It's not your fault, God made you 6'6 and blonde hair.'"

During the 80s, Spivey and Hogan didn't have much of a relationship.

"We didn't have heat with each other," he said, explaining that the two Tampa natives had plenty in common. "I used to work as a bouncer at some of the same bars that him and his band played in, but we weren't very close."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Golden Era Network," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.