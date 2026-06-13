AEW's Orange Cassidy On Friendship With The Rizzler: 'Him And I Are Boys'

Since "Big Boom" AJ and his son Big Justice (known together as the Costco Guys) began making appearances in AEW, they've been accompanied by a fellow social media star known as The Rizzler. Out of everyone on the AEW roster, it should be no surprise that The Rizzler and Orange Cassidy gravitated towards one another, and Cassidy was recently asked to discuss his friendship with the young man during an interview with TMZ.

Cassidy revealed that The Rizzler appeared at one AEW show dressed as Cassidy, which was "unprompted" by anyone in the promotion. The wrestler felt that The Rizzler out-did him in his own clothes.

"It made me self-conscious because he looked better than me wearing my stuff," Cassidy said. "The Rizzler – he knows what's up. ... He's rizz, man."

At one point, Cassidy did learn from The Rizzler how to perform his signature gesture. However, The Rizzler also encouraged Cassidy to keep doing his own thing, which Cassidy recalled as the coolest thing The Rizzler could possibly say. He confirmed that he would welcome The Rizzler in his corner during an AEW match at any point in the future.

"The Rizzler's the best. Him and I are boys," Cassidy continued. "We talk about stuff, like what he eats on airplanes and his favorite video games and stuff that he's playing, you know. He's cool."

Cassidy continued to emphasize The Rizzler's love for pro wrestling, and shared his belief that The Rizzler and the Costco Boys will make another appearance in AEW down the line.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.