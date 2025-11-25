Big Boom AJ Comments On AEW Future Following Full Gear 2025

Big Boom AJ once again brought the boom to AEW this past weekend as he teamed up with his former rival QT Marshall to defeat Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero of RPG Vice (with a little help from Paul Wight) on the Tailgate Brawl portion of Full Gear 2025. The match came almost one year to the day that AJ made his AEW debut against Marshall on the Zero Hour portion of last year's Full Gear pay-per-view, and after appearances at both Revolution and All In Texas, many have speculated if AJ and his family will become regular members of the AEW roster.

Those queries were answered by the man himself at the Full Gear post-show media scrum, with AJ confirming that we will all be seeing himself and his family bring the boom to AEW in the future. "So we're about to complete year one, and there was a lot we wanted to see here. We wanted to see how the AEW audience responded, how my audience responded, how my body held up at his age, and it looks like I love AEW. It feels like AEW loves me, so it seems like there's going to be a lot more Big Justice and Big Boom AJ here."

Now that AJ, Big Justice, and even The Rizzler are regular faces on AEW programming, AJ was asked if he might even get himself an action figure. While it wasn't confirmed if it would be a Costco exclusive, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan did confirm that AJ will be arriving in action figure form very soon. "Oh 100% there's going to be a Big Boom AJ action figure. I think that's, may I say, five big booms."

